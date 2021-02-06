Blog: Sunday Soaker Sets Up Unsettled Stretch of Weather

It’s 11:12 a.m. on a summer morning. The smell of metal and grease steams into the air. A warm, humid breeze brushes the sweat beads on your forehead. Clink, clink, clink. The sounds of seat belts echos in a seemingly uniform fashion. The large harness hovers over your shoulders like the weight of a difficult decision as you’re feet dangle above the cast iron skillet of a floor. The ride operator of Alpengeist muffles into the PA system, “please keep you’re hands, arms, feet & legs inside the ride vehicle at all times.”

The rickety clicks and clacks of the chain lift pull the butterflies in your stomach to 167 feet as you stare at the impending twists and turns of the arctic coaster.

Or, in this case, the twists and turns of a forecast.

Unsettled stretch of weather this week.

Hope you’ve enjoyed the sunshine and delightful Saturday across Hampton Roads because it all changes tonight. We’ve got another Sunday soaker on tap, and it’s one that should set up a very unsettled stretch of weather.

This evening clouds will continue to increase and a few light showers will be around. Moisture to our south slowly gets organized into an area of low pressure that will ride up the East Coast. And for us tonight, drops in a chilly rain.

Chilly rain works in tonight as the rain/snow line is close by.

Look for rainfall to work into the area well after dark. A northeast breeze develops tonight with the rainfall, dropping temperatures to near 40°. We’ll be awfully close to the rain/snow line, a Winter Weather Advisory is issued for locations to our northwest. It’s over that way that up to two inches of snow is possible, but for us locally, expect a soaking rain.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday morning.

Don’t get me wrong, a brief wintry mix is in the forecast. Early Sunday morning, around dawn or so (when temperatures are the lowest), a wintry mix or a few snowflakes could blend in. But the majority of our night and Sunday morning will feature rain.

Rainfall could persist into midday on Sunday, with slow tapering expected by the afternoon. By the end of the day, rainfall totals should range between half an inch to an inch. With already soaked grounds, that’s just lame.

High temperatures should be right on the other side of 40°, some locations could make it into the mid-40s. There should also be a bit of a breeze out of the north, especially once the rain tapers off in the afternoon.

Sunday morning rain lingers through midday.

The breeze continues and gets settled into place Sunday night, so while Monday is looking dry with a good amount of sunshine, highs should only be in the upper 30s, near 40°. Clouds return back into the area on Tuesday, moisture increases and temperatures climb to the low to mid-50s as a few widely scattered showers are expected. Temperatures then dip back down to near 40° on Wednesday with the clouds sticking around, before another solid dose of rain is likely Thursday into Friday.

Whew, I mean, just take a look at the 7-day forecast, it’s all over the place.

An unsettled stretch of weather for the local 7-day forecast.

So as the ride operator commands, keep your hands, arms, feet & legs inside the ride vehicle at all times and enjoy the ride.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro