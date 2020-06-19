BLOG: Summer starts this weekend, 90s next week

Sunrise at 5:45 AM

For our Friday ahead we should see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s this afternoon. There may be a popup shower this morning, but into the afternoon we will have a better chance for rain to develop.

Future Trak at 6pm Friday

The Summer Solstice is at 5:43 PM Saturday! Summer will officially begin then. At that time of day tomorrow we could also see a few showers and t-storms across Hampton Roads.

Future Trak 2pm Saturday

This storm system that is responsible for giving us higher rain chances today and tomorrow should move out of the area Sunday for Father’s Day. On that day we only have a 20% chance for rain. Early next week should be dry with highs in the 90s Monday – Wednesday. We could see highs in the mid 90s Wednesday with a heat index near 100 degrees!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson