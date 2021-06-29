Blog: Summer Humidity Continues; Rain By Late Week

Feeling like summer across Hampton Roads and for this time of year, that means temperatures up near 90° and humidity values making it feel closer to the mid/upper 90s. Grab those sunglasses and crank the AC!

Only a few clouds stream in and out for the day as temperatures climb to the low 90s in spots. An isolated shower or two is possible today due to the humidity values, but bank more on the sunshine than any rain. Our rain chances remain low for the next two days.

Feeling like the mid to upper 90s today.

We’ll do it all again on Wednesday, however, we’ll add a few degrees to those afternoon highs. Partly cloudy skies will take us into the afternoon where highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index values will make it feel closer to 100°, stay hydrated and find that cool spot!

The low to mid 90s on Wednesday will feel closer to 100°.

Things change into the end of the week. It’ll still be a hot and humid day again on Thursday, but we’ll watch for a few late day or evening thunderstorms. A frontal system will be approaching from the northwest, increasing our rain chances by Friday and Saturday. It’s likely we’ll be dealing with scattered rain and thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday with highs dropping into the 80s. As of now, rain looks to break and turn more isolated on the 4th (Sunday).

Rain chances increase towards the end of the week.

Tropically speaking, Tropical Storm Danny briefly developed yesterday afternoon less than 50 miles off shore of South Carolina, the system didn’t last long as it’s now fallen apart. Elsewhere, there could be some development near the Lesser Antilles over the next week or so. We have no concerns tropically.

Some early July development is possible.

Get out to the beach and enjoy some fun waves!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro