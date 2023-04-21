Did you see the sunset on Friday evening? The smoke filled sky gave us this view of the red sky:

Sunset Friday was at 7:45 PM

For our Saturday we have the ingredients for severe weather. The timing does appear to be mid to late afternoon, with additional rain in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center still has us in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts. Any thunderstorms that develop ahead of the cold front could be the strongest storms, so tornadoes may also be possible.

Severe weather risk Saturday

Future Trak at 2 and 5 PM

I highlighted that area on the 2pm frame indication the pre-frontal development. These are the storms that have the greatest chance to be severe.

Ricky Matthews will be in Saturday morning with updates and I’ll be filling in for Steve Fundaro tomorrow night. Stay weather aware.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson