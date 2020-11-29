BLOG: Strong T-Storms and heavy rain Monday

We’ve been watching this storm system for several days on our weather models, and here it comes. Overnight we will see steady rainfall, which could be heavy at times, move across Hampton Roads. This rain should move in after midnight. The rain is part of the warm front. I’m not expecting severe weather from the warm front.

We might see strong and severe storms develop during the day tomorrow ahead of the cold front.

Severe Risk Monday

Wind is the primary threat, but tornadoes are possible.

During the day, from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. scattered thunderstorms may develop in the ‘warm sector’ or the zone between the cold and warm fronts which our entire region will be in. The majority of the storms are expected to develop across the OBX.

Future Trak at 10 AM

These thunderstorms could bring us additional rainfall. Right now I’m expecting around 0.5″ to 1.0″ overnight, but these storms could easily double that total.

Future Trak at 2 PM

At this point, the majority of the scattered t-storms will happen in the morning, but a few may linger in the afternoon.

Again, the wind will be strong with this storm system moving by our area. We could see a strong south wind at 15-25 mph gusts with 30-40 mph possible. This could result in power outages. Thankfully many of our trees have lost leaves, so we might not have as many issues as if it was summertime.

Power Outage Index

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the night and tomorrow morning with Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

Jeff Edmondson