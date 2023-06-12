This last weekend was very nice! We had highs in the 80s. We had some light to moderate humidity and lots of sunshine. It was good for the festivals and for the beaches. Luckily this happened during the weekend, because today some storms are going to move in.

We started off this morning with a few showers and storms. However, most of them had moved out by 8 a.m. A warm front has lifted up from the south, and that caused some of the early rain.

Regional Weather Map

The warm front will keep moving north today. We’ll definitely be in the warm zone. So the dew points have popped up from the 50s and 60s yesterday to near 70 today.

Dew Points

Temperatures will heat back up to the mid-upper 80s like yesterday.

Forecast Temps Today

However, It will feel hotter with the higher humidity. The breeze will offset how it feels a little. The wind will run out of the south at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. This wind will be outside of any thunderstorms that form. When they do form there could be some gusts to over 40mph.

Storm Impacts

The chance for rain increases during the mid afternoon. A few scattered storms could form by then.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

By the evening a bigger line of showers and storms will likely move through the region. In fact this could greatly impact the evening commute.

Future Trak (This Evening)

We are now in a slight risk for severe weather. That covers most of the area, and it is a category 2 out of 5.

By about 10pm most of the rain will move out. We could pick up about a quarter to a half an inch before it ends. There may be some isolated amounts up to 3 quarters of an inch.

Rainfall Forecast

We’ll cool down and dry out on Tuesday. High temps will be in the low 80s. Then we’ll have a few showers return Wednesday afternoon/evening. High temps will be in the mid 80s. We’ll have pretty quiet weather Thursday into Friday. Highs will remain in the 80s. Finally, we have a long stretch of warmer weather. No 90s yet though except for an isolated spot inland.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler