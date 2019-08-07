Blog: Strong, Severe Storms Return

It seems like we’ve had an almost weekly chance for strong to severe storms this Summer. Here we go again…there is a slight risk for severe weather for a large portion of our viewing area for later today.

Risk For Severe Weather

Here’s the setup. We have a lot of heat and humidity in the region. It’s not off the charts, but high temps will aim for near 90 degrees. Dew points are in the mid 70s. So the heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s. A cool front will be moving in from the west/northwest late in the day.

Regional Weather Map

As in many of these recent events, the storms will likely form well out ahead of the front. So they will be possible from the mid afternoon through the mid evening hours.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The main threat from the storms will be strong gusty winds. Heavy rain will be possible, but the downpours will be scattered. Large hail is possible, but it’s a lower chance. An isolated tornado will be possible in the region, but it’s the lowest threat.

Potential Storm Impacts

As with any storms this time of year, they will put down a widely varying amount of rain. It could range anywhere to a tenth of an inch up to 1-2″. That’s Summertime storms for ya.

Now the air on the other side of the front won’t be much cooler. It will only really dry things out slightly. It will even fall apart tomorrow as tries to drift south. So high temperatures will still be able to rise up to near 90, but dew points will drop to the upper 60s to near 70.

We’ll have highs in the upper 80s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Then a 2nd cool front will move through late Friday into Saturday. This will actually cool us down a bit for the weekend. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. We’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated pm showers possible. It should be pretty nice out.

In the long run it looks like we’ll get some hotter weather returning towards the end of next week. It’s early, but that’s the trend that the models are showing. We have plenty of time to update you on that.

Still quiet in the tropics…for now.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler