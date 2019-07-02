Blog: Stretch Of Heat

We did get a nice break from the heat and humidity yesterday. High temps were in the 80s, and the humidity was down (as forecast). Now we will enter another stretch of hot/humid conditions. This time, the humidity will become worse than last week’s stretch of sultry weather as dew points climb well into the 70s.

Humidity Forecast

Today, a stationary front is falling apart to our south. Also, high pressure is sliding east.

Regional Weather Map

This will allow our surface wind to be more out of the southwest at 5 mph to 10mph. We’ll have a lot of sunshine today, and that will help to raise the temperatures up to the low 90s. There may be a couple of mid 90s inland. The dew points will creep up to the upper 60s. That will push the heat indices up to the mid-upper 90s. This isn’t record-breaking heat nor humidity. However, both will increase over the next few days.

Tomorrow the high temps will hit the low-mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a variable wind at 5 mph to 10mph. The dew points will be more in the low 70s. Possibly in the mid 70s. So the heat index will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. The extra humidity will lead to some scattered showers and storms firing up in the afternoon.

Some of these storms could contain heavy rain, but I’m not expecting severe weather. This pattern will continue from tomorrow through at least Saturday. We’ll have highs in the 90s, the heat index will be near 100, and there will be some scattered afternoon showers and storms. This will be the case for the 4th of July. Some scattered storms will fire up in the afternoon.

Some isolated showers and storms may continue into the evening, but I’m hoping they all disappear by the time the fireworks get going. We’ll see. I’ll pinpoint that in tomorrow’s blog for the region.

Before I go…In world news: There is an update that just came out about Antarctic sea ice. After growing for decades, the sea ice around Antarctica has had a rapid decrease between 2014 and 2017. Scientists aren’t too sure about the cause for the quick change, but there are some theories. Here is an article with much more information: Antarctic sea ice decreasing.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler