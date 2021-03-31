Blog: Storms Fire This Evening Before the Winter Winds Blast In

Today is the transition day. The day of change. The semicolon of the workweek. The day weather happens. The clouds thicken. The temperatures rise. Then fall. The wind gusts. The rain falls. The thunder rumbles.

That’s my attempt at slam weather poetry… I’ll stick to weather. A cold front is on the way and it’s ready to shake things up.

After a beautiful sunrise this morning clouds will continue to thicken up. The southwesterly breeze will take us into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon! Expect a warm and balmy day. The good news, the majority of the daylight hours will be dry, it’s not until early this evening that thunderstorms start to spark up.

Thunderstorms this evening will pack a punch! Eyes to the radar and stay weather aware, a big chill arrives behind this front too. https://t.co/Ymi5ZGndzu @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/cSydskDOho — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) March 31, 2021

We’ll look for the radar to become active after 4pm, where showers and solid thunderstorms will take us into the evening. We are in a level 1 risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, so do anticipate these thunderstorms to be on the stronger side. Damaging wind will be our main threat, stay weather aware! Then, as the storms move offshore, tonight rain sticks around. Low lying areas may see some rain build up.

Storm impacts this evening.

There will be some rain around Thursday morning, but it should be slowly tapering off. What will be more notable is the winter wind that blasts in the colder air. Temperatures on Thursday should start in the low 50s before dropping into the 40s by the afternoon. Wind gusts could be upwards of 30mph out of the northwest.

The winter winds blast in behind the cold front.

However, with the colder air blasting in, comes the dry air mass. A big area of high pressure will set up shop by the time the weekend starts and as a result, expect a whole lot of sunshine. Beautiful weather expected this weekend and it should hold into next week, all while temperatures will moderate back into the 60s.

Stay safe, stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro