Blog: Storms Come Marching In

The heat and humidity have been high through the past couple of days and that is helping to add some fuel to these storms. So far, these storms have been moving fairly quickly. Heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning is all likely within these storms.

Radar at 4:05PM

Much of the region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, so warnings will be likely and we have already seen a few warnings so far. So keep an eye on that and head indoors if you see a storm approaching!

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The tornado and hail risk will be low with these storms but the rain could reduce visibility with any heavy rain while driving!

Storm Impacts

The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has parts of the region under a slight risk, and the areas shaded in yellow under a marginal risk so the stronger storms will be through the northern tier.

SPC Severe Risk

The good news is, if you plan on watching fireworks this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday are looking good!

Fireworks Forecast

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving quickly off to the NW around 28mph. A fast moving storm! It’s headed towards the Windward and Leeward Islands, but there will be a lot of changes before it gets close to the States. So we’ll keep a close eye on it!

Tropical Storm Elsa

Stay safe tonight with the storms! We’ll keep you updated on-air and online. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka