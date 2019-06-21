Blog: Storms Are Gone! Nice Weekend Ahead!

Hopefully, folks in the region heeded the warnings. We talked about the possibility of severe weather over the last two days. Then yesterday evening the storms rushed in. Many winds gusted to over 50mph. They were mainly strong over the Southside, northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks. Here is what the radar looked like at 5:30pm yesterday

Radar From Thursday Evening

There were numerous storm reports across the region. Mostly from trees or branches down. Here is one photo that was posted from one of the stories on WAVY.com.

Tree Down (Chesapeake)

There were several clusters of storm damage reports over the region. Take a look!

Storm Reports

There was also a report of three water spouts near Kill Devil Hills.

Now all of the storms have moved out. A cool front was dropping south through the region this morning.

Regional Weather Map

We will have milder/drier air filtering into the region through the day. High pressure is building in from the west, but notice too that there is a low pressure system still over New Jersey. That isn’t too far away.

So through the day we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, but there could be a couple of sprinkles in the region. High temps will be in the mid 80s. With the drier air and steady breeze it should be pretty comfortable outside. Especially compared to the last few days.

Then we’ll have nice weather this weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow and Sunday. There may be an isolated shower on Sunday. High temps will be near 80 tomorrow. We’ll be in the mid 80s on Sunday. We’ll heat up to the upper 80s to low 90s early next week. Humidity will return. We’ll have some scattered showers between Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler