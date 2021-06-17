BLOG: Storm developing in Gulf of Mexico, where’s it headed?

Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 is being watched by the National Hurricane Center for future development. This storm could become Tropical Storm Claudette Friday. It’s expected to move north and bring heavy rain to Louisiana Saturday morning. At the time where it moves inland, it could have 45 mph winds.

Over the weekend ahead, we are going to see hot and humid weather here in Hampton Roads, but as we look forward to the start of our next week we could see the remnants of this storm move through our area.

Future Trak Monday morning

The European weather model keeps this storm a bit more intact, so if this verifies, we would see wind speeds close to 20 mph and some heavy rain develop across North Carolina. 2″ of rain is possible in North Carolina. The GFS and other models weaken the storm more and also give us some rain, but not as much. For the Hampton Road cities, 0.50″ to 1.0″ is possible as it looks now.

I do not expect this storm to cause major issues to our area as it looks now. By the time whatever is over us on Monday, it will move out quickly. A cold front may also move in Tuesday bringing us more rain to the area.

Stay cool this upcoming weekend, we’ll see highs near 96 degrees Saturday.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson