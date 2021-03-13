Blog: Still Sunny but Not as Warm

We were certainly spoiled the past couple of days with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s! This weekend will still be pretty nice though. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s!

Weekend Forecast

It will be a bit of a roller coaster ride the next few days. We’re now on day 12 without any rain, and that will likely come to an end Tuesday. But it was nice to dry out after the wet month of February!

Rain Tuesday

Temperatures will also be a part of this roller coaster ride, we’re up then we’re down and then up again! But it’s March in Hampton Roads after all, so this is pretty typical!

Temperature Trend

Spring is right around the corner and that means severe weather season. We’ll continue to keep you updated with any impacts to our area! Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka