Blog: Still Some Rain but Not a Washout

You might have woken up to a few heavy downpours or even a rumble of thunder this morning. And there still is some rain out there! But once this system moves out, the atmosphere will stabilize a bit more.

Radar at 9:30AM

While some have been dealing with rain, others have been seeing a mostly cloudy sky much of this morning! And if you’re lucky, you have some sunshine out there. Today will be on the warm and humid side with highs in the low 80s.

Temps Today

Tomorrow gets a bit warmer and we’ll have a lower chance of rain! So for anyone who can celebrate Father’s Day with their dad, you’ll have some nice weather! But it won’t be completely rain free.

Father’s Day Forecast

The week ahead looks pretty good! The heat and humidity is on but we will start to dry out and finally have some days that will be completely rain free. Today is also the first day of summer! The most daylight we’ll have all year!

Enjoy your weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka