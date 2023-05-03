The huge area of low pressure is still churning over the Great Lakes region today, but it is starting to drift east.

Regional Weather Map

There is also a large upper level low centered over that region, but the edges of it actually reach as far south as Georgia.

Water Vapor

We started off the day with lots of sunshine early, but clouds already started to increase by 7:30am. Soon some scattered rain showers will move in. At the surface there will be a wind-shift arriving this afternoon. Winds will turn from a light southwest wind this morning into a stronger west/northwest wind later today

Wind Gust Forecast

Gusts will increase to 25mph. Some spotty showers may arrive by the mid-late morning, but scattered showers will be here by this afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

They will all be light and scattered. No thunderstorms are expected. However, the rain will be wind-driven. So it will feel heavy as you drive through it. Some spotty showers will linger into the evening.

Temps will be chilly for this time of year. The clouds and rain will cap the temps. We’ll likely only make it to the upper 50s to low 60s during the mid afternoon. Then temps will hold, or they may even fall a bit.

Forecast Temps This Afternoon

Tomorrow the surface low will slide more to the east, but the upper level low will drift southeast a bit. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be some isolated rain showers popping up between the late morning and late afternoon. High temps should be able to warm up a little. They are aiming for the low-mid 60s.

Friday is looking pretty good right now. With the low moving offshore we’ll have partly cloudy skies here. High temps will run in the upper 60s. We’ll have a decent weekend overall. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. There may be some isolated showers late Saturday into early Sunday, but it looks like a low chance. High temps will be in the low 70s on Sunday. I’ll go more into the weekend forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog. It might need a little fine-tuning. So check back for updates if you have outdoor plans. There’s a lot going on this weekend including the airshow at Langley Air Force Base.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler