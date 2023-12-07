Yesterday was about as nasty as I thought it would be. It was wet, chilly, and breezy in the morning. Then it was dry, chilly and windy in the afternoon. High temps only made it into the mid-upper 40s.

High Temperatures Yesterday

Today a cold front is pushing far away from our area. Low pressure is also moving far to the east/northeast.

Regional Weather Map

We have high pressure building into the region. It is centered to our southwest.

We’ll have lots of sunshine through the day. There will be a light breeze out of the northwest, and then it will be out of the southwest. This should allow for a little warming. So high temps will aim for the low 50s this afternoon with some mid 50s inland.

High Temps Today

We’ll have fair skies tomorrow with a persistent southwest breeze. This will push our high temperatures up to near 60 despite the cold start to the day.

High Temps Tomorrow

We’ll heat up even more over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday. Then we’ll aim for 70 on Sunday.

Temperature Trend

Saturday’s weather looks great. We’ll be partly cloudy and mild. However, by Sunday the wind will pick up out of the south. This strong low-level flow will be able to pull in some unseasonably warm and humid air. Along with high temps near 70, the dew points will rise up to the 60s. The rain will increase during the late afternoon, but the models show a large line of showers during the evening.

GFS Model (Saturday Evening)

The European model has the bigger area of rain starting up already by the afternoon hours with more pickup by the evening. Either way there may even be some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms during the late evening hours. I think we could have some strong wind gusts in the area, but it’s still too early to predict any other storm threats. The front cold will drop to our southeast by Monday morning. We’ll have a big drop in temps behind it. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s Monday afternoon. At least we should dry out by the afternoon.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler