Blog: Steady Showers Leading to Soggy Sunday

The rain stuck around through much of Saturday, and we’ll have a similar pattern for today as well. We have already been dealing with scattered showers but it will pick up again into this afternoon. It would’ve been nice to have 1 dry weekend day! Radar at 8:30AM is showing the bulk of the rain off to our south and west.

Radar 8:30AM

For the most part, the rain we have been seeing is light to moderate. But going into this afternoon there will be a few heavy downpours moving through.

RPM Forecast PM

Some areas have rain totals less than half an inch, but others are already over an inch. So it really does vary across the region. But we are all getting more as the day goes on!

Rain Totals Through 7AM

How much more rain could we be dealing with? It looks like the range will be between 0.75″- 1.5″ additionally, but locally there could be lower or higher amounts.

Euro Rainfall Forecast

The change that you’ll notice from yesterday is the humidity! Warm and muggy air has moved in overhead from the south, so that will keep us on the humid side through Monday before a cold front moves through and drops the dew points.

Dew Point Forecast

It looks like today will be another good day to stay inside and watch movies, football or some fall decorating! Enjoy your Sunday. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka