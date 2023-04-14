After several days of sun and rain free conditions, we will see a chance of rain return to the forecast today. This rain chance approaches as an area of low pressure spins across our region, helping to lift the air and produce some showers.

Not everyone will see the rain – it will be scattered. We could see a few downpours in the areas that do see the rain though – with slow moving showers possible.

Late in the day a few storms could develop across central VA and NC. There is a chance one or two of these approach Southampton county, Northampton NC or Hertford later today. Make sure you have our WAVY Weather app to get alerts.

Overall, the weekend willl be pretty nice. We will see a chance of a shower or two on Saturday, but don’t let that cancel any of your plans. Think of it like the summer months when we could just see a shower or storm pop up. Sunday will be nice too – with 90% of the daytime dry. A few showers push in after sunset towards 8-10pm.

The rain chance late Sunday comes as a cold front moves in. This front will help to give us a few showers but also lower our temperatures into next week.