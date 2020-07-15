Blog: Staying Dry and Hot

Much of this month has been above average, and the typical July pattern of heat and humidity continues through the next week!

July Temperatures

Not only are we dealing with the heat, but the main problem we have is the lack of rainfall! Since June 1st, there has only been 10 days with measurable rainfall. The grass is drying out and gardens are hoping for some rain! There just isn’t much on the way for the rest of the work week.

Rain Totals Since June 1

By the weekend, the chance of rain does move back in! At this point, it doesn’t look like a washout but we’ll take what we can get. The models are showing about 0.5″ of rain total for Saturday and Sunday, but that could change between now and then.

Forecast Rain Totals through Sunday

Enjoy the sunshine and if your garden is looking a little dry, keep the hose nearby!

We’re always keeping an eye on the tropics but the good news is, there is no activity in the tropics right now! We’re not in the peak of hurricane season yet but we’re getting there so we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

Tropics Satellite

Stay cool and enjoy the sunshine! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka