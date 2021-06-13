Weather Blog: Starting to Dry Out

The month of May was rather dry but June is sure trying to make up for that! In the month of May we had 2.26″ of rain while the normal amount is 3.78″. So far in June, we’ve had 3.53″ and typically we would have 1.76″ by this date and total of 4.43″ for the whole month. So it is very likely we’ll end up above average.

Today is looking much better than Saturday! High temperatures will be near 80 and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. I think a lot of people will be taking to the beach to enjoy the sunshine! There is a moderate threat of rip currents so be careful if you’re heading in the water.

Southside Forecast

The chance of rain pushes back in as we start the work week. It will be fairly scattered but something to keep an eye on if you have any plans!

RPM Model

And finally the humidity will be dropping. Dew points have been extremely high but some relief is headed our way!

Muggy Meter

The week ahead is looking good but there is a few chances for rain so we’ll keep you up to date on what it looks like. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka