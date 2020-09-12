Blog: Starting to Dry Out, Active Tropics

It has been a rainy week across the region. Some areas got drenched while others just had light showers but that pattern is slowly coming to an end. More sunshine is moving back in! Today will be breezy with winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. It will feel a bit more like autumn!

Future Trak Today

Temperatures today only topping off in the upper 70s, so it will be below average by a bit. The humidity will be moderate, so if you want to head outside and enjoy the sunshine you’ll be able to!

Forecast Today

Lingering showers stick around for Sunday and Monday, but both days won’t be a washout. Just a few isolated showers!

Future Trak Tomorrow

In the peak of hurricane season, the tropics are very active. Two named storms, a tropical depression and several storms that could strengthen. TD 19 is moving across southern Florida. This is bringing some heavy rainfall there, but next it will move into the Gulf and head towards Louisiana. This could bring the potential of flooding there. We’ll keep an eye on it.

TD 19

Both Paulette and Rene will be staying out to sea, but Paulette does threaten Bermuda. This storm would bring storm surge and flooding there but it will be a few days until we have a better osea of what exactly to expect.

Paulette and Rene

There’s another storm behind Rene that has a high chance of development, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that!

Phew! A lot to talk about. Hope you have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka