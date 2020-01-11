Blog: Spring Like Weather in January

If we didn’t look at the calendar, you wouldn’t know that it is January by the weather we’re having! Hard to believe high temperatures will be in the 70s for three days straight. Ahead of the front, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky today.

Sunday Morning Rain

The warm air is lifting up from the south and we’ll have gusty winds throughout the day!

Wind Speed Forecast Sunday AM

Overnight into Sunday morning there will be some heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will be possible. This is going to be a very quick moving system though! It won’t last long. Rain should wrap up mid-morning, then We’ll see less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

Future Trak 7AM Sunday

Future Trak 11AM Sunday

We’ll be dry for a bit in the afternoon on Sunday, but that’s not where the rain ends. Still more to come Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday!

Future Trak Monday Morning

Temperatures remain above average all week except for Friday, it will start to feel a bit more like January by then. We’ll keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka