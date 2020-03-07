Blog: Spring is inching closer, warm weather ahead

It’s not a bad start to the weekend, but it isn’t a great start either! We had a little rain this morning for some by the water, but otherwise a cloudy sky. It was also on the cool side and windy! The good news is, some of those conditions will improve as the day goes on.

Clouds will start to clear out later this morning and we’ll have some sunshine moving back in. But the wind will be sticking around and high temps today will only be in the upper 40s!

Forecast Today

But if you’re hoping for some warmer weather, don’t fear! That is on the way. Sunday will be in the upper 50s, then Monday will be in the upper 60s. Even a little warmer on Tuesday with highs near 70. That is well above average for this time of the year!

Temperature Trend

We’ll see lots of sunshine over the next few days. The next chance of rain doesn’t move in until overnight Tuesday into Wednesday!

Sat/ Rad 9:30 AM

Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka