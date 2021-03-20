Blog: Spring Begins!

Spring officially began this morning! And of course we had some snow on the last day of winter yesterday. But it won’t quite feel like spring today! High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. Good news is we will have some sunshine!

The wind is still fairly strong, around 10-20 mph but it isn’t nearly as bad as the 40+ mph gusts we had yesterday! It does make it feel a bit cooler outside though.

We’ll be a bit warmer tomorrow but still below average. The good news is, temperatures really climb for the week ahead as a warm front moves in! That also comes with some rain through the middle of the week so we’ll keep you updated on that!

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka