(updated for tropical storm Lisa. See below).

We are coming off of a fairly decent weekend. There were some spotty showers here and there, but the bulk of the weekend was dry and cool. We did have a good amount of clouds though. Today we started off with mostly clear skies. However, some folks were socked in with fog. High pressure is moving offshore, and there is a weak area of low pressure over northern Georgia. There is a cold front over the Midwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have increasing clouds today as the moisture increases. There won’t be any rain this morning. However, some spotty or isolated showers will be possible this afternoon. High temps will rise to the low 70s.

Forecast Temps Today

That’s a big jump from this morning. So dress in layers. There won’t be much wind today. By the evening there will be lots of clouds in the region. There will be some spotty showers in the region, but the chance for any rain is low.

Halloween Forecast

Temps will be falling through the 60s and winds should stay light. It should be some pretty good weather for trick-or-treaters this year. After about 8-10pm the rain is forecast to pick up. The models are even showing some heavy rain overnight with a few thunderstorms. This is likely from the area of low pressure moving in from the west.

Future Trak (Tonight:

That heavy rain will continue into tomorrow morning. This could impact the early morning commute.

Future Trak (Tuesday Morning)

Rain showers should taper off through midday. Then showers will be more isolated during the afternoon. The cool front won’t drop through until the late afternoon. So high temps will be able to reach the low-mid 70s. That will also depend on how much sunshine pops out after the rain. We’ll dry out in the evening. We could see about a quarter to a half an inch of rain. There will be some isolated areas that get a half inch up to an inch.

Rainfall Forecast

I think our model is overdone this time.

We’ll be dry tomorrow night into the weekend. Temps will be in the 60s for a couple of days. Then we’ll be in the 70s.

Temperature Trend

There is a potential tropical cyclone (#15) in the Caribbean.

Tropical Satellite

This “potential” system will likely become the next tropical storm within a day or two as it moves off to the west. The official forecast even calls for it to briefly become a hurricane before making landfall somewhere near Belize in a few days.

(Update: The system has officially become tropical storm Lisa. Track is about the same as before.)

Track Of Lisa

It won’t affect the United States, but it could impact parts of southern Mexico. We’ll bring you updates on it over the next few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler