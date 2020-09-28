Blog: Some Sunshine Before Heavy Rain Arrives

We started off this Monday morning with some light rain but much of the day will be dry! High temperatures will top off in the low 80s.

Monday’s Forecast

A lot of changes are on the way through the rest of the week. More rain (ugh!) moving back in. This will start Tuesday as scattered showers with heavier rain moving in through the rest of the day.

Rain Chances Tuesday

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is when the bulk of the heavy rain will be moving through. There is a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow but it won’t be a widespread threat.

GFS Forecast Tuesday Night/ Wednesday AM

How much rain can we expect? The models have been on the high side but on the latest run backed down a bit. Both the GFS and Euro have similar solutions now with higher amounts toward the I-95 corridor.

Euro Rainfall Forecast

For areas close to the coast, rain totals will be closer to an inch but inland locations could see up to 2 inches. But both the GFS and Euro have a similar pattern of higher amounts for inland locations.

GFS Rainfall

After the rain moves out, we’re going to feel some cooler air moving in! Highs into the weekend will drop down into the upper 60s.

Tropical Satellite

And still no activity in the tropics that would lead to development in the next 48 hours! That is good news. But we’re still in the midst of hurricane season, so we’ll keep you updated on that.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka