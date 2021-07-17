Blog: Some Relief in Sight

Are you tired of the heat and humidity yet? I know I am! Especially with a baby, she can overheat so easily in this heat and humidity! A break would be nice. And we’ll get a short break from it! Just not today.

Weekend Forecast

The dew points again will be in the mid 70s which means the humidity will be extremely high again! UGH. No relief today but the chance of rain moves back in later this afternoon and evening.

NAM Forecast

There could be some heavy downpours so you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar on the WAVY Weather App! These storms can pop up fairly quickly so you don’t want to ruin an outdoor picnic with a soggy sandwich!

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s, but the rain looks like it will arrive a little earlier than today. The good news is, tomorrow the rain will be associated with a cold front which will give some relief for Monday!

Rain Chances Tomorrow

Soggy conditions stick around for Monday with high temperatures in the low 80s. We get back to the 90s later next week so take advantage of the cooler air for a bit!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka