Blog: Some Relief from the Humidity

Do you have any outdoor plans for the weekend? Or will you be watching all of the Olympics coverage? Maybe it will be a combination of both! The good news is, if you want to spend time outdoors, the weather will be perfect this weekend!

Weekend Forecast

The humidity has dropped a bit so it will feel nice as you step outside. A lot of sunshine today and much of the weekend ahead so make sure you have the sunscreen on hand!

Muggy Meter

The month of July as a whole has been a little bit above average as we had a stretch of mid 90s! Thankfully we had a few cooler and less humid days, but typically July is the hottest month of the year here in Hampton Roads!

July Calendar

Enjoy the weekend and take advantage of some of the cooler air! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka