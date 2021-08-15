Blog: Some Relief From the Heat, but More Rain

The storms that rolled through the region Saturday evening really packed a punch! A lot of thunder and lightning with heavy rain. There was some flooding for parts of the area but not everyone saw rain. Here’s some rain totals:

Rainfall Totals

Unfortunately, the rainy pattern continues for much of the week ahead. There will be showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon. It won’t be as much heavy rain like yesterday though!

Future Trak

Rain totals will be near half an inch today, with higher amounts possible within thunderstorms. If you have any outdoor plans, keep a close eye on the radar!

Rainfall Totals

Scattered showers stick around through the week, but at least we will have cooler conditions! Goodbye to the 90s, we’ll be back to the 80s through the weekend.

Temperature Trend

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics! Fred and Grace are both heading towards the Gulf, but should impact different areas. Fred will likely re-strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall near the Florida panhandle. Grace is heading towards Haiti and Cuba, likely impacting an area in Haiti that just experienced an earthquake on Saturday. We’ll keep you updated!