Blog: Some Rain For Memorial Day Weekend, But We Need It!

The upcoming Memorial Day Weekend isn’t going to be a washout, but there will be some rain moving in. The timing stinks, but we need the rain. Yesterday the U.S. Drought Monitor updated. We now have moderate drought conditions over parts of the area with “abnormally dry” conditions everywhere else.

U.S. Drought Monitor

We have only had 0.34″ of rain so far for the month at Norfolk International Airport. We are currently in the middle of the driest May on record. However, we have some rain expected over the next couple of days, and it might be enough to help us lose that record.

Today there is a stationary front just to our north. High pressure is offshore.

Regional Weather Map

There were a few showers in the region, but they barely added up in the rain gauge.

Some Rain This Morning

The front will likely bump north a bit today. This should create some quiet weather and partly cloudy skies for a while. Then later this afternoon we’ll have some scattered showers and storms develop and move in from the west/southwest.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Unlike a couple of days ago the models are in fair agreement about this setup. We’ll be partly cloudy for a long stretch with a light southeast wind. So high temps will be able to reach the upper 80s with some 90s inland. It will be very humid outside as well. So there will be plenty of fuel for some scattered storms. Due to the recent rain we’ll probably have a little less coverage this afternoon compared to what the models show. But I do think we’ll have at least a handful of storms. Some of the storms may even be strong to severe.

Severe Risk Today/Tonight

Strong gusty winds and brief heavy rain are the main threats. Isolated hail will be possible, and an isolated tornado will be possible in the whole region.

If you miss out on the rain this afternoon (easily possible), then we all have a higher chance for rain and storms this evening and overnight.

Future Trak (Late Evening)

This will be as the cold front gets a little closer to our region. It will move in tomorrow, but then it will stall out. We will be cooler (but still humid) with high temps closer to 80 degrees. We’ll have lots of clouds with on and off showers. There will also be a few storms in the afternoon and evening.

Future Trak (Saturday Midday)

The showers and a few storms will continue into Saturday night. Then we’ll have a few more scattered showers on Sunday as the front very slowly sinks to our south. It will be very cool for this time of year. The highs Sunday afternoon are only going to be in the upper 60s to near 70. The average high is near 80 this time of year. Up through Sunday we could see about a half inch of rain up to an inch and a half. A few lucky locations could see 1-2″.

(Rainfall Forecast)

This should all move out by Monday. High pressure will settle in. We’ll have partly cloudy skies for Memorial Day with high temps in the mid 70s. So it should be good weather for any services that day.

In world news…Some recent research at Michigan State University looked at different bee populations and how they are affected by severe weather. In some instances the bees were hit harder by bad weather than pesticides. Here is the article with more information: Severe weather and been populations.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler