Blog: Some Rain but Not a Washout

There’s still some lingering showers this morning but it’s not going to be widespread like it was yesterday. Some areas are even starting to see sunshine peeking through!

Future Trak this Afternoon

It will be hit or miss though, so have an umbrella on hand! Highs will be in the upper 70s which is right on track for average this time of the year. Sunday will be a tad warmer but there’s still a lingering chance for rain. Even lower than today!

Future Trak Sunday

The other difference that you will notice compared to the past couple of days is the humidity! Dew points have gone up so it will be a lot more humid than earlier this week. They’ll stay up until a cold front passes through between Tuesday and Wednesday which will give us cooler and drier air.

Dew Point Forecast

But this might be the best part! No tropical development expected in the next 48 hours. Finally! A quiet pattern in the tropics. It was too busy. But we’re still in the middle of hurricane season so I’m sure we haven’t seen the end of it. We’ll keep you updated!

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka