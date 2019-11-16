Blog: Some Forecast Changes to the Coastal Storm

There has been a lot of changes to the forecast over the past 12 hours. And this change is for the good! Rain totals have decreased significantly, so it won’t be a washout like originally forecast. As of 9:30 AM there isn’t much on the radar in our area.

Radar at 9:30 AM

What hasn’t changed is the winds and possibility of tidal flooding. The wind will be relentless through much of the day, sustained at 20-30 mph, with wind gusts between 40-50 for coastal VA. Higher winds can be expected across NE NC.

Wind Forecast 6PM

There is a high wind warning in place for some areas right along the coast, and a wind advisory for others. Take a look at the map below for specific locations and details of the warnings/ advisories.

Wind Advisories/ Warnings

The other problem that we will face is going to be tidal flooding. The main threat will be Sunday during high tide. If you live in an area that deals with tidal flooding, you’ll want to park your car in higher ground! Several area garages are open for the weekend.

Sewell’s Point High Tides Forecast

High Tide for Other Locations

As far as totals go, what can you expect with this storm? The brunt of it will be felt across NC. But in areas that deal with tidal flooding, the high tide during the day on Sunday will be the worst.

Like I mentioned, all of the models have decreased the rain amounts so here is the updated impacts you can expect across the region.

Storm Impacts VA

Storm Impacts NC

All of this will wrap up later in the day on Sunday, and the winds will diminish throughout Monday. Not the best weekend for outdoor plans, it will be quite a dreary weekend. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka