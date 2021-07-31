Blog: Some Cooler Air Arrives

It has been a hot and humid week, but the pattern is changing as we go into the weekend and next week! High temperatures today will top off in the low 80s, something we haven’t seen since we started the month of July. The clouds will stick around today but unfortunately, widespread rain moves back in for tomorrow.

Weekend Forecast

Still somewhat humid today, but a break in the humidity will come after the rain moves through tomorrow. As far as timing, the models still are going back and forth. But it looks like we’ll see scattered showers through the morning with heavy downpours and thunderstorms through the afternoon!

RPM Rain Tomorrow

Rain totals will likely be around an inch, but I think there will be some variation due to where the rain stalls out. That can add to that rain total very quickly!

Rain Amounts

The week ahead will remain fairly soggy. The front will sit over the region which will give us on and off rain for several days. We’ll keep you updated on the timing!

European Model Wednesday

The beach is going to be a crowded place today with the cooler air! If you have any outdoor plans for tomorrow, I would have a backup plan ready to go with the rain looking likely. Stay tuned for more details!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka