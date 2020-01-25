Blog: Soggy to Sunshine

We started off this morning with some heavy rain across the region. Most of that has moved out but there could be a few showers lingering until lunch time.

Radar at 9AM

Totals range between 0.5-1.0″ which is what we predicted, so it wasn’t a washout!

Rain Totals

It was a quick system and now we’ll start to dry out through the rest of the weekend. Today is going to be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures topping off in the low 60s. That’s well above average for this time of the year! We are one of the warmest spots on the map this morning.

Temps of US at 9AM

We will be cooling off a bit heading into tomorrow, with highs in the low 50s. But the week ahead, most days will have highs in the 40s. And that’s where we should be for this time of the year!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka