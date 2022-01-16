Blog: Soggy Sunday with gusty winds, some tidal flooding

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A soggy day is ahead for our region as a dynamic storm system moves through the mid-Atlantic. Periods of rain, some locally heavy, are expected through the day, with some of the heaviest rain in the late afternoon and evening.

Through the morning, moisture will approach from the south and west. This initial precip will evaporate some, as there is some drier air in place. However, by mid to late morning – rain showers are expected to begin across the region. This initial batch of rain should be on the light to moderate side. The rain intensity increases into the afternoon.

A band of moderate to heavy rain will approach our region in the late evening – with isolated flooding possible in a few spots in the evening if it lines up with the evening high tide cycle (around 8pm). This will also be when some of our strongest winds occur. Winds through the day will be from the east to southeast around 10-30 mph, with some gusts to 35-40 inland. Near the coast, some gusts to 50 are possible.

Sunday evening’s high tide is expected to be the highest one across the region. Tidal levels are expected to get to minor flood stage during the Sunday evening high tide. Some of the higher impacts are expected up the James and York rivers, where tides will be higher before the winds shift in the late evening helping to blow the water back out.

While the wind shift will help blow water out of the Hampton Roads region, it’ll help increase the tide levels on the western side of the Eastern Shore – especially towards northern Accomack county where Monday morning’s tide is expected to approach moderate flood stage. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect.

Things improve Monday, but it will still be cool with highs in the low to mid 40s. An isolated snow flurry or rain shower is possible, especially across northern areas. Winds will stay in the breezy category Monday, with some gusts of 20-30 mph making it feel a little cooler too.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews