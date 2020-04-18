Blog: Soggy Saturday but Sunny Sunday

Our Saturday was off to a warm start but there is a lot of rain across the region. With the rain will come some much cooler air behind it. There has been some heavy downpours but there hasn’t been any thunder or lightning.

Radar at 9:45AM

The wind is really picking up as well, it won’t cause much damage but it could bring some light debris down from trees. Gusts could be up to 30 mph.

Sustained Winds as Front Moves Through

Temperatures are really dropping behind this front, about 10-15 degrees. So it will cool down rather quickly. We will warm up briefly though this afternoon with some sunshine!

Temperature Forecast Today

Tomorrow will be a nicer day! Sunshine moves back in and it will be on the mild side with highs near 70. Hopefully you can get outside and get some fresh air!

Tomorrow High Temps

Another round of rain moves in for Monday and this time it will be more of a washout. The rain looks like it will last longer and totals could be near an inch for some areas. The threat of severe weather can’t be completely ruled out but the SPC does have part of NE NC in a Marginal Risk (1/5) and just south of our viewing area is a Slight Risk (2/5).

SPC Outlook Monday

RPM Model Monday Morning

We’ll keep you updated on the timing of rain and what to expect in your area!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka