Blog: Soggy, Cloudy, and Cool

An empty beach isn’t a typical view on Memorial Day Weekend but when the weather is like this, you have to be pretty brave to head to the beach today. Here’s the view from the 1st Street Jetty at the Oceanfront.

The rain was heavy throughout the afternoon/ evening hours Saturday with some thunderstorms across the region as well. Rain was widespread overnight and became scattered this morning. We’re starting to see the end of this system but it will still be an overcast sky with cool conditions today.

RPM 1:30 PM

Rain totals have ranged from 0.5″ to 3″ across the region. This map shows radar estimated rain totals. The light blue is 0.5″ to 1″ while the light green is 1″-2″ but there are some locations in the bright green with over 3″ of rain! We needed the rain and I think many farmers are happy with that.

Rain Totals

High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to make it into the low 60s. We started off this morning in the mid to upper 50s and we won’t move much from there! It’ll be well below average for this time of the year.

High Temperatures

The week ahead looks a lot more promising! Mid 70s on Monday and back to the 80s by Tuesday. I know my garden needed the rain. Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka