Blog: Snow still a possibility, for some

There has been a lot of changes in the forecast over the past few days with what each forecast model run was doing. But we are getting a little more clarity with each new update!

As for the timing of this system, rain/ snow mix will be lifting northward late Thursday evening into Friday morning. The GFS has this beginning earlier than the Euro but it doesn’t look like it will be cold enough through the early evening even if the moisture made it that far north. So it looks like late evening and into the overnight hours for rain/ wintry mix to begin in NC.

GFS Forecast at 8:30 PM

EURO Forecast 9:30 PM

As of the latest model run, the European model has zero. Zilch. Nada. But if we only look at the GFS model, that has amounts between 1″-4.”

GFS vs. EURO Snow Amounts

Taking all of the data into consideration, our map of snowfall totals looks like this. But remember, we’re still 48 hours away and this could change.

Snow Totals Map

What about impacts? Really depends on your location. If you live in NC, you have a better chance of accumulating snow, therefore impacts would be higher. Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck and Eastern Shore won’t see much snow so the impacts are lower there.

Potential Impacts

We will keep you updated with any changes and Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler will have an updated blog in the morning! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka