Blog: Snow overnight across Hampton Roads, travel conditions deteriorate

(WAVY) — The storm is just about here! In fact, some areas are already seeing snow.

We’ve seen some reports of flurries and light snow across parts of NE NC and VA Beach through the afternoon. Coverage of snow will increase this evening, and increase in intensity too!

Road conditions will deteriorate through the evening as the snow falls. With temperatures in the 20s, anything that falls will stick. We don’t have to worry about melting on contact like we often have to around here. So if you have to travel this evening, do it earlier rather than later. Around 8 p.m., I expect to see some slick spots with numerous slick spots, to all snow-covered roads by midnight.

The big question is how much will we see? Well, there will be a sharp gradient in the snow — with some of the heaviest falling across the Southside and Northeast NC.

One other thing to keep in mind — with a wind out of the north to northeast, parts of the OBX will expect higher than normal tides. This includes the oceanside in Duck and the soundside near Hatteras. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued.