Blog: Slowly Warming Up

As we kick off the weekend, it is a chilly and cloudy start but we’ll have some improvements over the next couple of days. The clouds will stick around for today and high temperatures will only be in the mid 40s.

Sat/ Rad at 9:30 AM

There’s a system off to our south that is keeping the cloud cover around for much of the East Coast. That system could bring us a few showers on Monday but it likely won’t amount to much in our area. That’s the only chance of rain we have over the next week!

GFS Forecast Monday Afternoon

As far as the warm up goes, Sunday we’ll be in the low 50s then mid 50s for Monday, upper 50s Tuesday and low 60s for Christmas! So each day we’re adding on a few degrees. If you’re traveling you won’t run into any major weather delays but if you’re staying in town you’ll have plenty of sunshine!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka