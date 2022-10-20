Yesterday was a chilly day for sure. At least for October’s standards. We ended up in the upper 50s over most of the region with only 1 or 2 spots hitting 60.

High Temps Yesterday

The average high temperature in Norfolk is 71 degrees for this time of year. This morning temperatures had dropped down to the low-mid 30s inland with upper 30s in the metro.

Temps This Morning

A strong cold front is now moving far offshore. High pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have lots of sunshine today with a light southwest breeze. Plus, the air is very dry. So temperatures will warm up to the low 60s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

We shouldn’t start as cold tomorrow morning. Low temps will be in the 30s and 40s. Then we’ll warm up again during the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s. We’ll have lots of sunshine. It will be nice on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. However, an offshore low will be forming to our southeast Saturday night into Sunday. It is forecast to move north and push lots of moisture to the west. So there may be some spotty showers by Saturday night. Then we’ll have some scattered rain showers on Sunday during the day. Some models are wetter than others, but it is looking like there will be a pretty good shot at rain. Here is the GFS model’s forecast:

GFS Forecast Sunday

It will be in range of the higher resolution models by tomorrow. So check back for updates on that.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler