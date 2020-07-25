Blog: Slight Relief from Heat, Hanna Now a Hurricane

Locally, we’re getting some relief from the oppressive heat and humidity. But it won’t last very long! Highs today will top off in the low 90s with the heat index between 93 and 97 degrees. Not quite as bad as the 110-115 we were dealing with earlier this week!

Forecast Today

Tomorrow we will jump back into the mid 90s with the heat index near 100. Both days will have a few isolated showers but not widespread rain. Keep your eye to the sky!

Heat Index Tomorrow

Have you been thinking, is this extreme heat normal? Well, typically in Hampton Roads we deal with the heat throughout the summer but normally it isn’t this high or long-lasting. If we keep this up for another week, we will shatter the previous record for hottest July on record!

Top 10 Hottest July’s on Record

Meanwhile in the tropics, things are heating up there as well. Hanna is now a Category 1 Hurricane that is expected to make landfall along the coast of Texas today. Sustained winds of 75 mph and the threat of storm surge for many.

Hanna Track

There is a lot of rain with this system and many areas in the Gulf will feel the effects of this storm. Once it does make landfall it is expected to weaken.

Hanna Radar

We’ll keep you updated on anything you need to know whether in the tropics or our area! Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka