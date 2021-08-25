Blog: Sizzling Into The Weekend. Tropics Heat Up Again!

Locally, we are in the middle of the Dog Days of Summer. It’s that time of year when the temps stay up, the humidity hangs around, and the water temps push up to bath water levels. Yesterday, we had a lot of low 90s with a few upper 80s near the shore. Many will be in the low 90s today. The heat index will be up near 100 this afternoon.

Heat Index Forecast

There are a lot of Heat Advisories to our west, but we are not in one today.

Heat Alerts

In our region a Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index is forecast to be between 105 and 110 degrees for a couple of hours or longer. However, it is still rough when you have a heat index between 99 and 102. Especially for those that work outside or for afternoon sports/band practice. High pressure is off to our southeast. There are no cool fronts nearby.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have quiet, hot, and humid weather tomorrow through Saturday. Highs will be in the 90s. The heat index will be over 100 for many.

Forecast Temps And Heat Indices

We might cool down slightly on Sunday, but I don’t think we’ll have a bona-fide cool down until we get into later next week.

It will be seasonably hot and humid for the ECSC surf competition in Virginia Beach. Waves down there will run about 2 feet.

ECSC Surf Forecast

There aren’t any tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin right now, but there will probably be some very soon.

Tropical Satellite

There are 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. Both of them will likely stay out to sea. The one that is farther north has a better chance at becoming a system in the next 3-5 days. It could potentially bring us some small swells to the oceanfront this weekend, but we’ll see.

The feature that is in the eastern Caribbean has a high chance of formation within the next 2-4 days as it moves to the northwest. It is over an area of high heat potential.

Heat Potential

It is forecast to get into the Gulf of Mexico and possibly head towards the Gulf Coast states. There are many models which have it becoming a tropical storm, and a few have it strengthening into a hurricane. So while that wouldn’t impact us, we will watch that closely to follow its progress.

Stay tuned for updates.

I found one interesting article yesterday at rain in Greenland. I believe rain does happen in Greenland, but for the first time in recorded history rain fell at the summit. This is roughly 2 miles above sea level. Here is the article with more information: Rain at the Greenland summit.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler