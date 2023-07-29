The stifling summer heat will hold for one more day before the relief arrives, plus, a chance for cooling thunderstorms moves in this evening.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in effect until 8 pm as heat index values will approach 110°+ during portions of the afternoon. Take frequent breaks out of the heat, hang in the a/c, wear light & loose fitted clothing, stay hydrated and beat the heat.

Today shouldn’t be full of sunshine as clouds will be in and out of the region, especially throughout the morning. An approaching cool front will spark a few thunderstorms this evening that will eventually break down this heat. Expect a broken line of showers and thunderstorms to move into the northern parts of the region around sunset.

A few of the thunderstorms could be strong or severe, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Stay weather aware later this evening!

As the front drops through the area overnight, the breeze flips out of the north and breaks down this stifling summer heat. Temperatures should drop a solid ten degrees tomorrow, as highs will be in the 80s. It’ll still be humid, but will be much more tolerable than the past few days have been.

After a couple of early morning showers, skies will turn partly cloudy and Sunday shapes up very nicely.

Temperatures will hold in the 80s for the upcoming workweek with slim chances of rainfall. A few evening thunderstorms could be possible Monday, before the humidity drops by about midweek.

In the tropics, development is of the next tropical system is likely in the south-central Atlantic by early next week. The system will travel north into the central-Atlantic (east of Bermuda) and is expected to stay out at sea.