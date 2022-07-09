A humid Saturday is expected across the region, with some rain at times. Rain showers will develop through the morning, with some batches of rain – locally heavy at times into the afternoon.

There’s a lot of moisture in the air – dewpoints are in the mid to even upper 70s! The higher the number, the more moisture there is. With the amount of moisture, some downpours could result in some localized flooding. I don’t expect there to be too many issues, but some of the typical low lying, poor drainage areas could have some problems.

Getting a little nerdy here for a second, another way we can look at how much moisture is in the air is through precipitable water. Any value over 1.5″ is typically associated with heavy rain. Today, we have values over 2 in our area!

In general, a inch of rain can be expected out of any showers/storms today. Some spots could pick up a little bit more, in the 1.5 to 2″ range.

Initially, it looked like the front would move through and keep us dry for Sunday. Unfortunately, it appears now that the front will linger a little longer and some showers will linger into Sunday. With the showers, it will be cooler as well on Sunday with highs only in the 70s.

Monday, things dry out and the humidity is lower. We’ll see a pretty nice start to the work week with highs in the 80s. 90s return on Tuesday, with some feels like temps in the upper 90s to near 100!

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

