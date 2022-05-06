A powerful weather system will approach Hampton Roads this evening, bringing the risk of strong to severe t-storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible – with strong damaging winds, hail, and even a tornado or two.

THREATS: Strong damaging winds, hail, an isolated tornado or two

TIMING: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

LOCATION: All of Hampton Roads and NE NC

A warm front will lift north into the area this afternoon. As this happens, showers and storms will form along the warm front. Some will turn strong – with the potential to produce severe weather.

FutureTrak shows areas of thunderstorms developing this afternoon around 3 p.m. These would be isolated- with not everyone seeing them. Later in the evening, more widespread showers and storms will move through with areas of heavy rain and wind with them.

There is enough turning of the wind in the atmosphere today to produce a tornado threat. Remember, while you should certainly be weather aware, there is no need to panic. Make sure you have at least 2 ways to get weather alerts this afternoon and stay tuned to us on air and online through the evening as we monitor the severe weather threat.

Remember, the safest place to be in severe weather and tornadoes is on the lowest floor of your home. Keep away from windows. Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Cover your head with pillows or blankets.

If you have a family member or friend who isn’t always watching the weather, send them a quick text or give them a phone call this afternoon.