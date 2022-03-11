Blog: Severe weather Saturday morning followed by snow in the afternoon

Two seasons in one day, Spring and back to winter. If you want to feel the spring warmth, then it will be before 9 am, after then the temperatures will be a sudden drop to the 40s, eventually into the 20s by the nighttime hours. The big drop is all because of a strong cold front that will give us a chance for severe thunderstorms in the morning. We could see the storms developing around 6 AM till around 10 AM.
The tornado threat would be for quick spin-up type tornadoes. These are usually weaker (EF0-EF1). Tornadoes of that strength can destroy a shed and damage a home, but will not destroy a home to its foundation. Make sure your smartphone weather alerts are enabled as you go to bed. I’d leave your phone sound ON tonight.
Future Trak has thunderstorms in the morning, but as you page through towards the late morning the colder air will take over and we’ll only see snow showers.
Meteorologists Jeremy Wheeler and Ricky Matthews will have updates during our newscast from 6 AM till 8 AM Saturday morning.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson