Yesterday was as hot and humid as forecast. High temps were in the mid 90s for most. The heat index was well over 100. Today will be about as bad, but the humidity has gone UP! So it will feel a little worse. In fact… We have not only Heat Advisories posted for the region. We now also have Excessive Heat Warnings for parts of North Carolina.

Heat Alerts

High temperatures will aim for the mid 90s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

However, the heat indices will be between 102 and 113 degrees.

Heat Index Forecast

This will be rough for folks working outdoors, the homeless, and kids at Summer camp. Stay hydrated, and be sure to take breaks in the A.C. as much as possible.

There is a warm front to our north with a cool front to the west.

Regional Weather Map

The cool front is quickly moving to the east. We’ll be partly cloudy for a while. Then a few showers and storms will fire up this afternoon well ahead of the front.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

It’s possible that the storms could fire up a little sooner. Some models have quite a bit firing up during the mid-late afternoon like the hi-res NAM. So keep that in mind. Either way the theme is that the chance will increase between the mid afternoon into the early evening.

Future Trak (Early Evening)

More strong storms will develop into the later evening, and the coverage could increase even more as the front approaches from the west.

Future Trak (Late Evening)

That will depend on how much activity fires up between 4 and 9pm. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the entire viewing area.

Severe Risk

Heavy downpours and strong gusty winds will be the main threats. The general wind will be out of the southwest at 10-15mph with some gusts to 20mph. However, winds could easily gust to over 45mph is a few of the storms. Some areas could pick up a quick 1-2″. However, this will vary quite a bit from city-to-city. Here is the overall rainfall forecast from the models:

48 Hour Rainfall Forecast

There may also be some scattered large hail along with isolated tornadoes in the area. By tomorrow everything changes. The front will stall out just offshore. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temps will drop to the upper 80s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The heat index will still be in the mid 90s, but that’s a big improvement over today. There will be a northeast breeze developing. The models are trying to hint at the front sliding just a little farther offshore on Wednesday and Thursday. So the rain chances may be more isolated to scattered. We’ll see. Either way the high temps will be in the upper 80s with a few 90s inland. We’ll have typical Summer weather on Friday with partly cloudy skies and some isolated to scattered pop up storms. Highs will be near 90. Then we’ll cool down and dry out over the weekend. As of right it looks partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. It will be awesome if the humidity drops as forecast.

Muggy Meter

The tropics are about the same. There are 2 weak tropical disturbances in the eastern Atlantic. They are moving generally west. They both have a low shot a formation for now.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler