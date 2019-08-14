Blog: Several More Rounds Of Storms

Yesterday was pretty rough for the Peninsula. A broken line of showers and storms formed over that area and created some heavy downpours. There were also a few reports of wind damage.

Peninsula Storms Yesterday

There were a handful of reports of trees down between James City County and Newport News. Patrick Henry Field picked up 2.65″ of rain. Williamsburg has 1.41″. However, the rest of the region just has some scattered showers with a few storms here and there. Many locations only had a trace of rain.

We will see some more showers and storms today, but it will be far from a washout. There were some spotty showers near the VA/NC state line this morning. A slow moving cool front looms off to the west with high pressure offshore.

Regional Weather Map

The front is so slow moving that it is almost stationary. We’ll be in the hot/humid zone again today. High temps will be near 90 with the heat index in the mid-upper 90s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. So we won’t get too ungodly hot here.

(They have been over the central/southern U.S. lately).

With the high heat and humidity there will be some scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. A couple of them could be strong to severe. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather today which is lower than yesterday. The main threats will be isolated downpours with a few strong gusts of wind. The chance for rain is 40%. Some of these showers and storms could continue into the evening as the front gets closer.

Tomorrow, the front will slowly drift through our viewing area. It may even stall out for a time. This will give us more clouds, cooler temps, and a higher chance for rain through the day. There could be some heavy rain tomorrow as the front sits over the humid airmass in place. There could be a few strong storms as well.

Future Trak (Thursday Afternoon)

High temps will be in the mid 80s, but it will still be muggy. The front will only gradually work it’s way south of the region between Friday and Saturday. So we’ll have a few showers possible on Friday and Saturday north of the front. Skies will be partly cloudy. High temps will be in the 80s. We’ll be drier on Sunday with highs back in the 90s.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler