Blog: September Heat…October???

September was a warm month…even hot at times. Over the weekend we hit a record in Norfolk. The high temp on Saturday was 90 degrees. This beat the old record of 89 set back in both 1973 and 1954. We also hit a record in Elizabeth City yesterday. The high was 91, which beat the old record of 90 set back in 1986.

Highs Yesterday

For the month so far we have had 20 days with high temperatures above average.

High Temps During September

We will more than likely be above average today. These numbers put us about 3.8 degrees above the monthly average. Looking at the National Weather Service climate records, that has us tying 8th place for the warmest September on record.

Last year was THE warmest September on record.

So…it’s been hot. Today we will be a little cooler. A cool front has sunk to our south, but it is already stalling out.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a persistent northeast breeze running at 5-15mph. Skies will be partly cloudy. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The humidity was still up a little this morning, but it will drop this afternoon. Dew points will sink to the low 60s. Tomorrow, we’ll have fair skies and a lighter easterly wind. High temps will bump up a little into the low 80s.

THEN…Wednesday.

We’ll have a south wind with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. High temps will be near 90, but the heat index will rise to the low-mid 90s. Youch! It gets worse.

On Thursday, we’ll be in the low 90s with a heat index in the mid-upper 90s. We’ll get pretty close to the record highs those days. We’ll finally cool down on Friday as a sizable cold front will swing through the area. It may bring some isolated showers, but it’s a low chance.

High temps will be in the upper 70s on Friday. They’ll be in the low-mid 70s on Saturday. Then we’ll stay fairly cool on Sunday. The dew points will drop around this time as well.

It will be another small taste of Fall. I only wish we had some rain in the forecast, but I only have a slim chance this evening and a 20% chance on Friday and Sunday. The ground is really drying out.

We are still tracking a hurricane in the tropics. Hurricane Lorenzo was a Category 5 over the weekend, but it has weakened since then. This morning, it was a Category 2 hurricane. It is over the central Atlantic, and it is moving generally northeast.

The storm will run fairly close to the Azores islands in a couple of days.

Track Of Lorenzo

I’m hoping that impacts will be minimal there, but we’ll see. They will at least have some sure and some gusty winds. Stay tuned!

The busy tropics have churned up the oceans. So locally we have waves about 2-3 feet. However, there is also a high threat for rip currents.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler